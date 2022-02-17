Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Visteon worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

