Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $790.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

