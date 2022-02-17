Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Maxar Technologies worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,015,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 69,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXR stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

