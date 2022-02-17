Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

