Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.59% of FONAR worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONR opened at $17.31 on Thursday. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

