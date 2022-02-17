Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of SunOpta worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

