Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Ingevity worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

