Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $910.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

