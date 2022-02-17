Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Urban Edge Properties worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

