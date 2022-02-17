Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of BellRing Brands worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.