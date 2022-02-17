Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.61% of TransGlobe Energy worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.94) to GBX 375 ($5.07) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGA opened at $3.22 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL).

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.