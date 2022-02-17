Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.93% of Wayside Technology Group worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

