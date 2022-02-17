Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 670.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

