Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

