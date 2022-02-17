Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Daseke worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

