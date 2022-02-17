Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,203 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of ON24 worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ON24 by 6,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,353 shares of company stock worth $3,995,611.

ONTF stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million and a P/E ratio of -88.94.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

