Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.87% of Travelzoo worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,531 shares of company stock worth $859,229. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

