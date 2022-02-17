Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $7.06 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

