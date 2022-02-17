Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

