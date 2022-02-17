Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 274,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Radian Group worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Radian Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 472,110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Radian Group by 190.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 325.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

