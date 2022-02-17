Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

