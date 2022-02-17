Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of New Frontier Health worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFH. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NFH opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

