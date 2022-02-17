Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.