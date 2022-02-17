Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,392 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

