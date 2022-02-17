Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,400 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of eGain worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $388.32 million, a PE ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

