Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,100 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Independent Bank worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

