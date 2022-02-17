Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 433,081 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433,081 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.