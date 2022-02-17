Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

