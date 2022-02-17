Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,400 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.94 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.