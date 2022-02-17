Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.50% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EARN stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

