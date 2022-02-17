Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,800 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Tutor Perini worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $601.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

