Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 972,487 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 972,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Ultrapar Participações worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGP stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

