Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.68 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

