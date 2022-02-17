Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

HLI stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.