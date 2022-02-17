Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Zuora worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Zuora by 155.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

