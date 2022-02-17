renDOGE One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,303.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $389,053.83 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

