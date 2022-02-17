Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BILL traded down $24.86 on Thursday, reaching $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,539. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

