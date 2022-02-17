Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.79

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

