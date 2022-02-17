RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

In other news, CEO Murray Stahl bought 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,496 shares of company stock worth $215,014.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RENN Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in RENN Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in RENN Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RENN Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RENN Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

RCG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. RENN Fund has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.28.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

