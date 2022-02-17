Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.Repligen also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.64. 7,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

