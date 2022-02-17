Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-3.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.210-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

