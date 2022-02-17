Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.580-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $117.55 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Republic Services by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Republic Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Republic Services by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.