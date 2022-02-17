Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Country Garden in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

