Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 205 to SEK 180. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235.

1/13/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 230 to SEK 245.

1/12/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

