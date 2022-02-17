Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) recently:
- 2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 205 to SEK 180. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235.
- 1/13/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 230 to SEK 245.
- 1/12/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 1/11/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
