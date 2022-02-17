Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ResMed (NYSE: RMD):

2/5/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.

1/28/2022 – ResMed had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00.

1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

1/13/2022 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $234.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

RMD stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,654. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

