Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ResMed (NYSE: RMD):
- 2/5/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/30/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.
- 1/28/2022 – ResMed had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00.
- 1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.
- 1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.
- 1/13/2022 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $234.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.
RMD stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.97.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,654. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
