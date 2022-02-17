Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vale (NYSE: VALE):

2/15/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00.

1/18/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.50.

12/21/2021 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production in 2021 to range between 315 million tons (Mt) and 320 Mt for 2021. It expects to end this year with production capacity of 341 Mt. For 2021, it expects to produce nickel in the range of 165 kt to 170 kt and copper in the band of 295 kt to 300 kt. Even though iron ore prices had plunged earlier this year, it has picked up lately, on prospects of improving demand in China. China’s property sector is showing signs of improvement. This has also aided copper prices as well. Inflated input and freight costs will likely weigh on the company's margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will aid growth.”

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,464,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 62.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 120,768 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

