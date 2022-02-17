Research Analysts Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
