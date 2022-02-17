Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mattel (MAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently:

2/14/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $45.00.

2/11/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, a highly-efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives toward capturing the full value of its IP and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. Rise in raw materials and ocean freight is a concern as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 has declined in the past 30 days.”

2/10/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00.

1/27/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

12/29/2021 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.59.

Get Mattel Inc alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 49.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 854,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.