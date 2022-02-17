Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CEO Acquires $79,353.69 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 54,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

