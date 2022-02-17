Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CEO Acquires $79,353.69 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 54,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
