ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.57 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $261.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,654. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

